Mysterious explosion in J&K's Rajouri, no loss reported

Locals told Greater Kashmir that an explosion took place around 1:30 am in the village.
A mysterious explosion took place near a place of worship in Kotedhara village of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today. However, there was no report of any loss of life or injuries in the explosion.

Locals told Greater Kashmir that an explosion took place around 1:30 am in the village.

They said that an explosion mark and splinter marks were spotted near a place of worship today morning.

“Teams of army, police and intelligence agencies have reached the spot and investigation is going on,” said an official source. 

He said that some residue of an explosive material has been seized from the spot. 

