Mysterious explosion in Rajouri village, several vehicles damaged

A mysterious explosion took place at a village in Rajouri district district of Jammu and Kashmir last night, damaging several parked vehicles.

Sources told Greater Kashmir that the explosion took place shortly before midnight in Maira Chowkian village, located around 10 km from the district headquarters.

They said that two to three vehicles parked in the area suffered damages. “Splinter marks are clearly visible on the perimeter walls of several houses,” said a source.

A police officer said that the exact nature of the explosion couldn’t be ascertained immediately. “We are investigating the issue,” he said.