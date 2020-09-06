Jammu, Latest News
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri ,
UPDATED: September 6, 2020, 1:00 PM

Mysterious explosion in Rajouri village, several vehicles damaged

Investigation the issue, says police
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri ,
UPDATED: September 6, 2020, 1:00 PM
Representative Image
Representative Image

A mysterious explosion took place at a village in Rajouri district district of Jammu and Kashmir last night, damaging several parked vehicles.

Sources told Greater Kashmir that the explosion took place shortly before midnight in Maira Chowkian village, located around 10 km from the district headquarters.

Trending News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 17 more lives; J&K toll 835

CRPF trooper wounded in grenade attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

J&K reports highest single-day spike of 1617 covid-19 cases, total 47542

Image Source: Twitter

Weapons recovered from truck near Jawahar tunnel seemingly meant for new militant recruits: Police Officer

They said that two to three vehicles parked in the area suffered damages. “Splinter marks are clearly visible on the perimeter walls of several houses,” said a source.

A police officer said that the exact nature of the explosion couldn’t be ascertained immediately. “We are investigating the issue,” he said.

Related News