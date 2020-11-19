Nagrota gunfight: Advisor Bhatnagar meets injured cops at GMC Jammu

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today visited Government Medical College Jammu here and met the two police personnel who suffered injuries, while fighting with the militants in an encounter at Nagrota today morning.

During his visit, Advisor Bhatnagar asked the medical officers about the condition of both the cops and he was informed that both of them are stable, said an official spokesman.

The Advisor directed the medical superintendent to ensure that the injured brave cops be given the best possible medical care and directed them for constant monitoring of their condition.

He complimented the injured personnel for their bravery and assured that all assistance will be provided to them.