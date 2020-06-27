Narcotics worth Rs 65 crores recovered in Kupwara, two militant associates held: Police

Narcotics worth Rs 65 Crores were recovered from two militant associates besides arms and ammunition in Kralpora area of north-Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on credible information regarding a narco-smuggling module, a joint operation was executed by police and Army’s 17 RR during which two persons carrying narcotics alongside with arms and ammunition were arrested, said SSP Kupwara during a press conference, according to news agency GNS.

The arrested duo has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Lone (38) son of Ghulam Mohammad Lone of Lalpora Bijhama and Ghulam Mohammad Lone (40) son of Abdul Rahim Lone of Lachipora Baramulla.

“Narcotics weighing approximately 13.5 kgs worth Rs 65 Crores were recovered from the duo,” he said.

Besides the narcotics, arms and ammunition including two pistols, four pistol Magazines, 55 pistol rounds, four hand grenades and ten detonators were also recovered from their possession, he said.

“The duo was working in close tandem with PaK-based militant handlers”, he said, adding, “they were involved in drug trade and supply of weapons to militants in Valley.”

The police, he said, have meanwhile registered an FIR (51/2020) u/s NDPS Act, 7/25 IA and 13, 18, 39 UAPA at Police Station Kralpora and ‘further investigations taken up in this regard.”