India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: May 17, 2020, 6:57 PM

Nationwide lockdown extended till May 31 to contain COVID-19 spread: NDMA

In an order, the NDMA said lockdown measures need to be implemented for a further period of 14 days in the country
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: May 17, 2020, 6:57 PM
Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK
Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

The ongoing countrywide lockdown has been extended till May 31, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) announced on Sunday.

In an order, the NDMA said lockdown measures need to be implemented for a further period of 14 days in the country to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Man dies of COVID-19 in Kashmir

Students can appear in entrance test from home: LPU

ACB Jammu arrest Chairman Jhelum Cooperative House Building Society

Forces violating SOP due to lethal AFSPA, says Soz

Soz seeks early evacuation of people from WB

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,872 and the number of total positive cases climbed to 90,927 Sunday morning, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The NDMA, in exercise of powers under Section 6 (2) (i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, hereby directs the ministries and departments of the Government of India, state governments and state authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to May 31, NDMA member secretary G V V Sarma said.

The authority further directs the National Executive Committee, headed by the Union Home Secretary, to issue modifications in the guidelines as necessary, keeping in view the need to open up economic activities while containing the spread of COVID-19, the order said.

Latest News
File Pic

COVID-19 cases reach 1,01,139; death toll touches 3,163

Representational Pic

Man dies of COVID-19 in Kashmir

File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK

CRPF jawan, policeman injured in encounter with militants in Srinagar

Release wages of ReT, SSA teachers: Saroori

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days with effect from March 25. It was then extended till May 3 and again till May 17.

Related News