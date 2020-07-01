NC condemns civilian killing in Sopore, demands time-bound judicial probe

National Conference on Wednesday condemned the killing of a civilian hailing from HMT Srinagar and expressed grief over the civilian and police casualties in a shootout in Sopore earlier today.

The party sought a time-bound judicial probe into the circumstances which led to the barbaric incident.

In a statement, the Party’s Provincial Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar while condemning the incident asked the government to reveal the facts which led to the killing of an elderly man.

“Targeting civilians, minors is condemnable, such barbaric incidents cannot be tolerated. The heart wrenching site of a dead man with the kid atop his chest has shaken every sane person. Incidents like these agitate one’s souls and conscience,” he said adding, “Such incidents can never be acceptable in any civilized society. It is therefore imperative upon the government to establish the verity behind the unfortunate incident. The veracity of the different versions will only come to forth following a time bound judicial probe into the matter.”

“My heart goes out to families of the killed civilian and the CRPF trooper who lost his life in the incident,” the NC Spokesman said, adding that the attack was a clear indication of the deteriorating security scenario in J&K and puts a big question mark over the claims of the government.

While demanding a time-bound judicial inquiry into the killing of an innocent civilian the spokesman said, “I fail to understand why the government has not been able to put a halt to such senseless killings happening throughout the valley.”

“Our party condemns such incidents; we believe such excesses will further aggravate the situation in the valley. I, on behalf of my party, extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and party for peace to the soul of the deceased with a view that those behind the heinous act are brought to justice,” he said.