National Conference MP Akbar Lone's son booked under UAPA

Senior National Conference leader and Member Parliament’s, Akbar Lone’s son, Hilal Akbar Lone from north Kashmir, was Tuesday booked under Unlawful Activities Act by police in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Hilal was already under preventive detection at MLA hostel from 25 December, following a speech which he delivered during maiden J&K DDC election campaign.

A police official in Sumbal division while confirming his arrest said that Hilal was booked under FIR number 02/2021 under sections 153 A/ 188/ 505 IPC 13 of Unlawful Activities registered in Police Station Hajin.

The official said that he has been brought to the Police station from MLA hostel where from he will be produced before a court.