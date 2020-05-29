Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: May 29, 2020, 5:43 PM

NC not to participate in delimitation exercise: Aga Ruhullah

Earlier, NC MP Hasnian Masoodi had said the party was yet to decide whether to be part of the commission.
National Conference leader Aga Syed Ruhullah on Friday said that National conference will not participate in the delimitation exercise.

“The @JKNC_ will not participate in the delimitation exercise. Detailed statement to follow soon,” tweeted Mehdi.

LS Speaker Om Birla had on Thursday nominated three NC MPs- Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Justice (retd.) Hasnain Masoodi and Muhammad Akbar Lone- as associate members of delimitation commission.

“Law says MPs of those states and union territories have to be associated members of the commission where delimitation is taking place. There was no consultation with us,” Masoodi told news agency KINS.

He said party will hold deliberations and clear its stand today. “They nominated us as per the law and now it is for us to decide how we should react. Individually I can’t be part of anything which is questioned and opposed by us before SC,” he added.

