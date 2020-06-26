NC opposes issuance of domicile certificates

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Friday reiterated its opposition to Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules 2020.



In a statement, the party’s chief spokesperson Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said the party unequivocally rejects what he termed as the unconstitutional and anti-people process of grant of domicile certificates to outsiders and demanded immediate revocation of Domicile Order and Rules.



“All the misgivings raised after the domicile laws were changed in J&K are coming to fore with J&K government’s issuance of domicile certificates to non residents of J&K. The first and foremost casualty of this process will be our jobs and the land holdings which were earlier reserved for the permanent residents of J&K irrespective of their religion or region,” Ruhullah said adding that the measure is aimed at disempowering the permanent residents politically and economically.



“Domicile Order and Rules will never be acceptable at any point of time because the measures are aimed at disempowering the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Its implementation will push people with valid state subject certificates to uncertainty and unnecessary hardship,” he said.



He further said that the procedure for grant of Domicile Certificate is made in exercise of power under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019, challenged in a number of petitions before the Supreme Court, the hearing before the Constitution Bench has commenced and is proceeding ahead. “With the constitutional validity of the Act impugned and the petitions under consideration of the Court, the Government of India in tune with the universally accepted principle of “constitutional proprietary”, is under an obligation to desist from exercising powers under the impugned Act including the power to promulgate Domicile law and Rules in question,” he said.



“National Conference has taken a principled stand on the floor of the Parliament and outside that the decisions of 5th August 2019 taking away special status and constitutional guarantees available to Jammu and Kashmir and dividing and downgrading the State are unconstitutional and unilateral,” he said while asking Government of India to immediately revoke the Domicile Order and Rules.