NC President Farooq Abdullah tests COVID-19 positive again

The National Conference president and incumbent parliamentarian from Srinagar constituency, Dr Farooq Abdullah, who is admitted at SKIMS Soura has once again tested positive for Covid-19. 

Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that Abdullah has once again tested positive for Covid-19.

Abdullah had tested positive for the virus on March 30, following which he remained under home isolation for some days. However, on April 3 he was shifted to SKIMS Soura for “better monitoring”. 

The news about Dr Farooq being tested positive for Covid-19 was shared by his son and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah on his official Twitter account.

