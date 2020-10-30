Jammu, Latest News
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: October 30, 2020, 3:49 PM

NC protests against new land laws in Jammu

The police had laid rolls of concertina wire outside the NC headquarters in Jammu.
NC workers during a protest march against new land laws in Jammu on Friday. Photo Source: Twitter/@JKNC_
National Conference (NC) on Friday staged a protest demonstration here against new land laws for J&K and forcefully restricting the movement of the party president Dr Farooq Abdullah.

Led by NC Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana, senior NC leaders protested outside their office when they were not allowed to march towards Raj Bhavan in Jammu.

The police had laid rolls of concertina wire outside the NC headquarters to prevent the protesters from coming out on the Residency Road.

