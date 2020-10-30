NC protests against new land laws in Jammu

National Conference (NC) on Friday staged a protest demonstration here against new land laws for J&K and forcefully restricting the movement of the party president Dr Farooq Abdullah.

Led by NC Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana, senior NC leaders protested outside their office when they were not allowed to march towards Raj Bhavan in Jammu.

The police had laid rolls of concertina wire outside the NC headquarters to prevent the protesters from coming out on the Residency Road.