NC 'rejects' delimitation commission, will not be its part

National Conference on Friday “rejected” the recently announced Delimitation Commission, saying three of its members of the parliament will not participate in the said commission.

In a statement, the party said, “This delimitation commission is a product of the J&K Re-organization Act 2019 which JKNC is challenging in and outside Hon’ble SC. Participating in this delimitation Commission will be tantamount to accepting the events of 5th Aug 2019 which the NC is unwilling to do.”

“According to the constitution of J&K, the constituencies of J&K were to be delimited in 2026 with rest of the country. The constituencies in the state were last delimited in ‘90s. Thereafter an amendment was made in the constitution of J&K unanimously passed in the state Assembly in which all the regional parties, Congress and BJP voted for this amendment to go with the delimitation with rest of the country in 2026. Therefore the constitution of the delimitation commission is unwarranted,” the statement added.