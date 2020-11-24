NC to uphold secular, democratic ethos of J&K: Slathia

Senior National Conference leader and former minister Surjeet Singh Slathia on Tuesday exhorted the people to defeat the machinations of dividing the people on region and religion, saying unity alone can steer Jammu and Kashmir to peace, progress and development.



Addressing workers at Smailpur Tarore Dasal and Kartholi Bari Brahana, Slathia said that National Conference is committed to uphold the secular ethos and strive for empowerment of down-trodden and marginalized segments of the society while continuously endeavouring for strengthening the various institutions tasked with the responsibility of taking governance to grassroots level.



Slathia referred to the challenges faced to Jammu and Kashmir and exuded confidence that the people in general and the National Conference cadre in particular will meet these with courage and fortitude by fighting divisive forces, read a statement issued by the National Conference. He said the National Conference is committed to the welfare of the people and will strive for equitable opportunities to all segments of society in Jammu and Kashmir. He referred to the various strides taken in this regard in the past to assuage urges and aspirations of people. He also dwelt in length on steps taken by the successive National Conference led governments in providing employment to unemployed and ensuring fast track development.



The former minister urged the people to vote and support National Conference candidates in the ensuing DDC elections to achieve the ultimate objective of serving them with a sense of devotion and dedication.