Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 30, 2021, 10:10 PM

NC's Masoodi seeks exemption of tax on re-registration of non-J&K registered vehicles

Says newly announced J&K Bank results reveal regional prejudice
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 30, 2021, 10:10 PM
File Photo of Hasnain Masoodi
File Photo of Hasnain Masoodi

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Member of Parliament from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi on Tuesday sought exemption of tax on re registration of non-J&K registered vehicles, urging the government to address the actual road blocks towards ensuring hassle free traffic on roads in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the re-registration of non-J&K registered vehicles would put extra burden on the people especially the middle classes despite the fact that one time token tax has already been paid to the actual registered state/UT.

Trending News
File Photo

J&K Cong chief calls for 'meaningful dialogue' between India, Pakistan to herald lasting peace

File Photo

One way LMV traffic from Kashmir on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

The wild cat had taken shelter atop a poplar tree some 150 metres tall. [Screen-Grab]

Watch: Leopard caught alive in central Kashmir's Budgam

He said given the economic slump in the region the government is expected to provide succor to the people. He impressed upon the government to levy only a nominal amount of re-registration fee from these vehicles as used to be charged until now.

The measure of levying heavy toll tax on re-registration, he said would impede the process of re-registration as the people would skip the process to evade the heavy duty.

“To ensure that all the outside vehicles are duly re-registered, the government should only charge a nominal amount,” he said. In addition to it, he said such measures won’t help the government deal with the traffic mess.

Latest News
A woman pushes a wheelchair of her kin on the deserted roads of city centre Lal Chowk during the COVID-19 lockdown last year. [Mubashir Khan/ GK]

Srinagar placed in orange zone with increasing COVID cases

File Photo

J&K Cong chief calls for 'meaningful dialogue' between India, Pakistan to herald lasting peace

A health worker collects sample of a person for COVID-19 testing. GK photo

J&K reports 359 COVID-19 cases in highest single-day spike so far this year

File Photo

One way LMV traffic from Kashmir on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

He said the best way to deal with the traffic mess is to augment the existing road infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir to live up to the ever increasing demands of the people.

Masoodi also took strong exception to the newly announced result of J&K banking associate exams, saying the results reveal regional prejudice.

“Reportedly out of 1500 qualified candidates, only 200 have qualified the said exam from Kashmir division,” he said.

While questioning the results he stated that the youngsters of Kashmir have outshone their counterparts elsewhere in the country by qualifying highly prestigious exams and that the low qualifying percentage of aspirants from Kashmir is inconceivable.

He said the results have disheartened the most meritorious aspirants who have burnt midnight oil to qualify the exam.

Tagged in ,
Related News