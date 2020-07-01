New Domicile rules will usher in an era of discrimination against permanent residents of J&K: Kamal

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Wednesday reiterated the new domicile rules will usher in an era of systematic discrimination against the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir and that it will also strangulate the employment avenues of the local youth.

In a statement, Party’s Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal while expressing concern over brewing anxiety in the youth of J&K said, “Domicile law is being rammed down our throats with an airy hope that it will attract investors. People are skeptical about what is being promised to them, needless to say why. The misgivings the people of J&K had, have come to forth. The sophistry emanating from the government side has long ceased to lead people to believe them because of being lied to profusely.”

He said that every single measure that was carried out on 5th August last year and other subsequent measures gives a lie to the solemn commitments Indian leadership have been making to the people of Kashmir from time to time publically and internationally. “The measures also belittle the secular and accommodative nature of Indian constitution, which celebrates diversity, plurality. On the contrary the present dispensation at the helm of affairs is hell bent to turn constitutionally secular India into a majoritarian ethnocracy with no place for a Muslim majority politically empowered people,” he said.

Ditching political probity, the ruling dispensation at center, Kamal said, didn’t even heed to wait for the honorable Supreme Court to decide on the pleas challenging the unconstitutional, unilateral and immoral decisions taken of 5th of August. “There has been no let up since then, even COVID-19 crises didn’t deter the present ruling dispensation to go on with their drastic and irrational decisions,” he said.