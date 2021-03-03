New Logically platform to tackle online misinformation

Tech firm Logically on Tuesday announced the launch of its new threat intelligence platform that can identify, analyze and disarm harmful online misinformation at scale.

Called “Li,” the platform applies advanced social network analysis techniques to understand disinformation campaigns, their social engagement levels and potential harmful impacts, the company said in a statement.

“The tool becomes more important especially at a time, when we are fighting Covid-19 pandemic and going to witness various state elections in India,” said Lyric Jain, CEO, Logically.

Founded in 2017 by MIT and Cambridge alum Jain, Logically combines advanced AI with fact-checking teams to help governments, businesses and the public uncover and address harmful misinformation and deliberate disinformation that is increasingly spread across the world.

The app grabbed first place in the ‘News’ category of the ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge’.

“Logically has recently begun working with security consultancy, Raxa, a part of GMR Group, to carry out collaborative projects in the area of counter misinformation and strategic communications,” Jain said.