New PMO faces as Centre reshuffles 23 officers in different ministries

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Friday approved transfers of four Additional Secretaries, 16 Joint Secretaries and two Directors.

According to an order issued by the appointments committee of the Cabinet, S. Gopalakrishnan, a 1991-batch IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, has been appointed as additional secretary to the PMO. Gopalakrishnan, an electrical engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) and a postgraduate from the Indian Institute of Management Bengaluru (IIM-B), earlier served as additional secretary in the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Arun Singhal, lAS (UP:87), Special Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Food Safety & Standards Authority of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the rank and pay of Secretary to Government of India by temporarily upgrading the post.

It has approved the appointment of Shri Rajendra Kumar, IAS(TN:92) as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, vice Shri S.Gopalakrishnan, lAS(TN:91), in partial modification of the order dated 12.5.2020 appointing him as DG,ESIC under Ministry of Labour & Employment.

It has ordered the appointment of Subir Mallick (lA&AS: 1989), Additional Financial Adviser and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence (Finance) at the level of Additional Secretary by insitu upgradation of the post held by him, as a measure personal to him, for the balance period of his Central deputation tenure i.e. till 04-05-2021, in partial modification of the earlier order dated 12-05-2020 appointing him as Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, DIo Agricultural Research and Education.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has further approved the following appointments of officers at Joint Secretary / Joint Secretary equivalent level with pay at Level 14 (.1,44,200 – 2,18,200/-) of the Pay Matrix:

(I) Appointment of Shri C. Sridhar, lAS(BH:2001), currently serving as Deputy Director in LBSNAA, Mussoorie, as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, on lateral shift basis, for an overall tenure of 7 years upto 4.08.2022 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

(ii) Appointment of Ms. Alaknanda Dayal, lAS (P8:2000), as Joint Secretary, Department of Agricultue, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for a combined tenure of seven years outside the cadre upto 24.11.2022. or until further orders, whichever is earlier, against an available vacancy;

(iii) Appointment of Ms. Pallavi Agarwal, IRS (lT:1991), as Member Secretary, National Monuments Authority, Ministry of Culture, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Shri. Navneet Soni, IRS (lT:1988) consequent on completion of his tenure on 07.06.2020;

(iv) Appointment of Shri Surendra Prasad Yadav, lFoS (WB:1996) as Joint Secretary, Department of Defence Production, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Shri. Vijayendra, lAS (AM:1991);

(v) Appointment of Ms. V. Radha, lAS (MH:1994), as Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for an overall tenure of five years upto 29.03.2022 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, by temporarily upgrading a vacant post of DS/Dir in the Department vice Shri Rajeev Kandpal, IP&TA&FS(1995);

(vi) Appointment of Shri Manish Tiwari, IRTS(1995), as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, against an existing vacancy;

(vii) Appointment of Shri Vijay Kumar Singh, ICAS(1995), as Member (Finance), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Shri K. Vinayak Rao, IRAS (1987);

(viii) Appointment of Shri Ateesh Kumar Singh, IRTS(1994), as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, by temporarily upgrading a vacant post of Joint Development Commissioner in the O/o Development Commissioner (MSME), initially for a period of two years;

(ix) Appointment of Shri Anupam Mishra, IES (1995), as JS(A&F), Development Monitoring & Evaluation Office (DMEO), NITI Aayog, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, against an existing vacancy;

(x) Appointment of Ms. Vinod Kotwal, IP&TA&FS (1994), as Member Secretary, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Ms. Ritu Dhillon, IA&AS (1995);

(xi) Appointment of Shri Ghanshyam Prasad, CPES (1989), as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Power, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Shri Aniruddha Kumar IRS (IT:1987);

(xii) Appointment of Ms. Himabindu Mudumbai, IA&AS (1999), as Joint Secretary, Department of Revenue, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Shri Sanjiv Kumar, lAS (UT:1992);

(xiii) Appointment of Shri Vipin Kumar, lAS (BH:1996), as Joint Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Shri Sachin Sinha, lAS (MP:1995);

(xiv) Appointment of Shri Sunil Kumar, IFoS (PB:1999), as Joint Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, by temporarily upgrading a vacant post of DS/Dir in the Department vice Shri Rajesh Kumar, CPES (2001), initially for a period of two years;

(xv) Appointment of Ms. R. Jaya, lAS (TN:1995), as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for an overall tenure of five years upto 24.04.2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, against an existing vacancy.

(xvi) Appointment of Ms. Roop Rashi, IA&AS (1994), as Textile Commissioner, Mumbal under the Ministry of Textiles, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Shri Sanjay A. Chahande, lAS (MH:88);

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has further approved the following appointments at DS/Director level:

(i) Appointment of Ms. Meera Mohanty, lAS (HP:2005), Director, Cabinet Secretariat, as Director in the Prime Minister’s Office, on lateral shift basis, for the balance period of her Central Deputation tenure i.e. upto 01.05.2021 or until further orders,

whichever is earlier

(ii) Appointment of Ms. Smita Sarangi, lAS (NL:2008), Deputy Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training, as Deputy Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, on lateral shift basis, for the balance period of her Central Deputation tenure i.e. upto 29.07.2022 or until further orders, whichever is earlier .