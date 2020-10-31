Newly elected councillors of LAHDC-Leh administered oath

The newly-elected councillors of the 6th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Leh were administered oath of office and secrecy on Saturday in Leh.

Reports said that the swearing-in ceremony of the elected Councillors of 6th LAHDC, Leh was held at SSK, Tisuru, Leh on Saturday at 10 am.

Principal District & Sessions Judge, Leh administered oath to the newly elected Councillors of 6th LAHDC, Leh.

Deputy commissioner Leh Sachin Kumar Vaishya , ADC Leh Sonam Chose and SSP Leh Rajiv Pandey were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile sources said that Tashi Gyaltson has been elected as the new Chief executive Councillor of 6th LAHDC-Leh.