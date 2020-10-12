Newly-inaugurated bridges to strengthen connectivity, increase operational efficiency of defence forces: J&K Lt. Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the newly-inaugurated bridges would play a crucial role in strengthening the connectivity to the far flung areas of J&K and enhancing the operational efficiency of the defence forces.

In a statement, he said the bridges are crucial for the region for rapid development and defence purposes. Not only will they connect people from remote parts of J&K to the rest of the country but will also serve the defence forces serving here, he said.

“I strongly believe that bridges are not only a critical component of a country’s infrastructure but they connect people and have power to change the destiny of a society and economy of the region”, he added.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 44 bridges constructed by the Border Road Organisation (BRO) in 7 States/ UTs with International Borders.

He also laid the foundation stone for Nechiphu tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh.

Out of the 44 bridges, 10 bridges in J&K were inaugurated in the presence of Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha and Dr. Jitendra Singh, MoS PMO, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, Space, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

The 10 bridges of J&K inaugurated today were- Isham Bridge, Dahi Bridge, Dandi Bridge, Saniyal Bridge, Baniyari Bridge, AIK Bridge, Kallah Bridge, Madhun Bridge, Babban Bridge and Batha Bridge