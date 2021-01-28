Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: January 28, 2021, 8:19 PM

Newly-recruited Jaish militant held in north Kashmir's Bandipora: Police

"Was influenced by his militant friend"
Police in north Kashmir’s Bandipora on Thursday claimed to have arrested a newly recruited militant of the Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit.

SSP Bandipora, Rahul Malik said that the militant identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan son of Fayaz Ahmad Khan a resident of Panzigam Bandipora, aged around 24 years, who was missing for twelve days and had joined Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit.

From day one it was suspected he has been involved in “subversive activities,” the SSP said, in a press conference today.

Based on intelligence reports, the SSP said that Imtiyaz had managed to escape during a joint cordon and search operation launched by the police, army and the CRPF on 26th January in Sopore.

He said that Imtiyaz was held today following reports about his movement towards Bandipora.

He said that five grenades, a pistol and a few rounds were recovered from his possession. 

The militant, according to the SSP, was influenced by his militant friend Umar Shaban who was killed in Sopore.

He was being misguided and was counselled too but he was adamant and took the extreme path, said the top police officer.

