Newly-recruited militant from Doda arrested during Pulwama gunfight, says IGP

Police on Saturday claimed to have apprehended a militant during a gunfight in Pulwama district in which two Lashker-e-Toiba militants, including the outfit’s top commander, were killed.

“One militant Firdous Ahmad Tak son of Abdul Gani Tak of Doda was arrested alive during the gunfight,” Inspector general of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar told news agency GNS.

He also identified the two slain militants as Shabir Ahmad and Zahid Rashid Bhat alias Zahid Tiger son of Abdul Rashid Bhat of Drabgam. Zahid was a top LeT Commander, the top police officer said and termed it as a “big success for Police and security forces.”

The encounter at Dadoora village of Pulwama had ensued after a joint team of Police and Army launched a joint cordon-and-search-operation following inputs about the presence of the militants.

“As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter,” a police officer said.

Police also claimed recovery of 2 Ak-47 rifles from the slain militants and a pistol from possession of Tak.