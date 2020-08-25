NHM releases Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to NoK of deceased COVID warrior

State Health Society, National Health Mission, J&K today sanctioned and released ex- gratia of Rs 10 lakh in favour of the next of kin of COVID warrior Dr Shabir Ahmad Malik, Medical Officer, who laid his life in fight against COVID-19 while working under National Health Mission (RBSK) in District Bandipora.

Mission Director, National Health Mission, Bhupinder Kumar, informed that it is for the first time since launch of National Health Mission in J&K, that the Govt. has sanctioned social security benefits for employees working under National Health Mission in the Union Territory.

He said that approval of Social Security Benefits for NHM employees was long pending demand, which took herculean efforts at various levels for its approval from Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, GoI.

While elaborating about the social security benefits, the Mission Director informed that in addition to ex-gratia in case of death in harness, NHM employees shall also be provided with financial aid for medical expenses and disability.

Financial Commissioner to Govt., Health & Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, said that someone’s life is priceless and it is because of COVID warriors like Dr Shabir Ahmad Malik that we have been able to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

The ex-gratia amount sanctioned under National Health Mission is in addition to the insurance under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package for health workers fighting COVID-19 and additional ex-gratia by UT of J&K for Covid Victim Healthcare Workers , he added.