NHPC employee electrocuted in north Kashmir's Uri, hospitalised

A National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) employee received a shock while repairing an electric wire in Salamabad area of border town Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

An official identified the injured as Mohammad Shafi son of Ghulam Muhammad Parray, a resident of Balkote village of Uri.

“He received electric shock while he was repairing an electric wire for NHPC-II at Salamabad area of Uri,” the official told news agency GNS.

He was shifted to sub-District Hospital (SDH) Uri for treatment. “Later, he was referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla for advanced treatment,” the official said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at police station Uri to ascertain the cause of the mishap.