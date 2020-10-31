Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 31, 2020, 8:24 PM

NHPC employee electrocuted in north Kashmir's Uri, hospitalised

A case has been registered at police station Uri to ascertain the cause of the mishap.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 31, 2020, 8:24 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

A National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) employee received a shock while repairing an electric wire in Salamabad area of border town Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

An official identified the injured as Mohammad Shafi son of Ghulam Muhammad Parray, a resident of Balkote village of Uri.

Trending News
Representational Image

Covid: 455 test positive, 864 recover in J&K

Representational Image

Elderly woman slips to death in north Kashmir's Uri

File Photo

Prominent religious cleric Mushtaq Veeri released

“He received electric shock while he was repairing an electric wire for NHPC-II at Salamabad area of Uri,” the official told news agency GNS.

He was shifted to sub-District Hospital (SDH) Uri for treatment. “Later, he was referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla for advanced treatment,” the official said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at police station Uri to ascertain the cause of the mishap.

Tagged in ,
Related News