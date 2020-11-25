Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: November 25, 2020, 3:42 PM

NIA arrests PDP youth president Waheed Parra

Parra, who recently filed his nomination form for the upcoming District Development Council elections in the Union Territory
File Photo of PDP leader Waheed Parra
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the PDP’s youth wing president Waheed Parra in connection with a case related to militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Quoting officials, news agency PTI reported that Parra was arrested in Delhi by the NIA in connection with a militancy case.

“Today NIA arrested Waheed Ur Rehman Parra, the youth wing leader of People’s Democratic Party, in connection with the Naveed Babu-Davinder Singh case for supporting Hizbul Mujahideen in conspiracy with the other accused persons,” NIA’s spokesperson said.

Parra, who recently filed his nomination form for the upcoming District Development Council elections in the Union Territory, appeared before the NIA at its headquarters on Monday and Tuesday for questioning.

Parra had on Monday told news agency PTI that the NIA asked him about his political career and PDP’s soft politics during the questioning.

