Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 24, 2020, 9:35 AM

NIA conducts fresh raids at multiple locations in Srinagar

The NIA and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have arrested about 30 traders and separatist leaders in connection with an alleged militancy funding case.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 24, 2020, 9:35 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted fresh raids in different areas of Srinagar city.

Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that NIA sleuths accompanied by paramilitary CRPF and police personnel raided the house of Zahoor Ahmad Bhat at Wazir bagh Srinagar, Bashir Ahmad Lone at Hokersar near Doon International School and Arif Ahmad Misger and Fazl Haq of Bag-i-Sundar Chattabal area of Srinagar — all of whom are  associated with LoC trade.

Trending News
FILE PIC: HABIB NAQASH/GK

J-K reports 1,218 fresh COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Four civilians injured in explosion at Anantnag gunfight site

GK Photo

Two LeT militants killed in Bijbehara gunfight, searches on: Police

GK Photo

Police ASI injured in Sopore road accident, shifted to SKIMS Soura

The NIA and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have arrested about 30 traders and separatist leaders in connection with an alleged militancy funding case.

The cross-LoC trade between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistan-administered-Kashmir (PaK) was stopped by Centre in March 2019.

Tagged in
Related News