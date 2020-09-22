NIA conducts fresh raids in Baramulla, Srinagar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday morning conducted fresh raids in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and central Srinagar district.

Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that the NIA sleuths, accompanied by paramilitary CRPF and police, raided the houses of Ghulam Rasool Waza at Palhallan, Pattan, Tariq Ahmad (ex Sarpanch ) arrested last year by police in a drug peddling case and two other locations, Kanispora at main town and Boniyar area of Uri.

Police sources said that the raids were underway and so far there was no official confirmation about any arrest or seizure of any items, said the report.

Sources said that NIA also raided the house of Tafazul Parimo son of Abdul Rasheed of S A Colony Nowgam. A police party was accompanying the NIA team, reported KNO.

“Parents of Tafazul told the NIA team that their son was presently living in Peerbagh. The NIA team asked the brother of Tafazul to accompany them to Peerbagh where a raid is underway at present,” the report said while quoting sources.