NIA conducts fresh raids in Kashmir capital Srinagar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids in Danderkha, Batamaloo and Mandarbagh areas of Srinagar city.

Official sources told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the NIA sleuths, accompanied by paramilitary CRPF and police, raided the houses of several people who were associated with cross-LoC trade.

They said that searches continued for several houses on Wednesday morning.

Since 2017, the NIA and the Enforcement Department (ED) have arrested more than two dozen separatist leaders and businessmen in Kashmir in an alleged militancy funding case.