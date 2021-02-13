Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 4:36 PM

NIA files charge sheet against ex-J&K cop who joined Hizb for attack on CRPF convoy

The NIA re-registered the case on April 15, 2019 and took over the investigation.
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 4:36 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The NIA on Saturday filed a supplementary charge sheet against a former Jammu and Kashmir policeman, who deserted the force and joined the Pakistan-based group Hizbul Mujahideen, for his alleged involvement in attacking a CRPF convoy in 2019, an official said.

Naveed Mushtaq Shah, an ex-constable of Jammu and Kashmir police, had decamped with arms and ammunition in 2017 when he was posted as a guard at the Food Corporation of India (FCI), Budgam, an official of the premier investigation agency said.

Trending News

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo

Centre must restore Article 370 as it protected people of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

File Photo

One way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

File Photo of Syed Asrar/KNO

Budgam youth dies in road accident in Saudi Arabia

After deserting the force, he joined the Pakistan-based Hizbul-Mujahideen group and became an active militant, according to the NIA official.

The charge sheet was filed against Shah before a special NIA court in Jammu under sections of the Remote Procedure Call (RPC), the Explosive Substances Act, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Property (Prevention of Damage) Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA.

The case relates to the attack on the CRPF convoy at Tethar in Banihal area of Ramban district by a militant who had exploded a car laden with explosives on March 30, 2019 with the intention of killing security personnel and waging a war against the government of India.
A case was registered on March 30, 2019 in Ramban.

Latest News
The top-end Model ‘S’ comes with ventilated 8-way power-adjustable seats for both driver and the front passenger, with the memory function for the former.

ARG Automobiles launches Special Edition of Jeep Compass in Srinagar

Five dead after cab rolls down into gorge on Doda-Batote highway in J&K, minor girl found alive

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

Inheriting the tremendous amount does not mean that the dog or her new caretaker can spend the money according to their will. Image source: Twitter

Dog inherits five million dollars from her dead owner

The NIA re-registered the case on April 15, 2019 and took over the investigation.
The NIA had earlier filed a charge sheet against six Hizbul-Mujahideen militants for their role in the attack.

The special NIA court has framed charges against the six accused.
Shah was actively involved in the planning and execution of the attack on the CRPF convoy in Banihal along with other militants Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo, Rayees Ahmed Khan and Dr Saifullah Mir, who were subsequently killed in encounters with security forces, according to the NIA official.

The deceased militants — Sahil Abdullah Bhat, Adil Bashir Sheikh and Zubair Ahmed Wani — were actively involved in preparation of the explosives that went into the making of the improvised explosive device (IED), the official said.

He said charges have been abated against the deceased militants involved in the conspiracy adding that further trial in the case continues. 

Tagged in , , ,
Related News