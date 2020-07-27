NIA files charge sheet against six persons for “transporting Jaish militants"

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet against six persons allegedly involved in a module of transporting JeM militants via Nagrota.

In a statement, an NIA spokesman said that it filed charge-sheet in JeM’s Nagrota Infiltration-

transportation module case against six accused persons.

He identified the accused as Sameer Ahmed Dar son of Abdul Rashid Dar resident of Kesrigram, Kakapora, Pulwama, Asif Ahmed Malik son of Bashir Ahmed Malik resident of Qazigund, Sartaj Ahmed Mantoo son of Firdous Ahmed Mantoo resident of Kesrigram, Kakapora Pulwama, Suhaib Manzoor son of Manzoor

Ahmed Wani resident of Karimabad Pulwama, Zahoor Ahmed Khan son of Ghulam Hassan Khan resident of Bangund, Wanpora, Pulwama and Suhail Javid@ Suhail Lone son of Javid Maqbool Lone resident of Wagar, Khan Sahib, Budgam.

The accused were booked under section 120B 121,121A, 122 and 307 IPC, Sections 16,18,19,20,38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Sections 7, 25, 27 of the Arms Act, Sections 3,4,5 of Explosive Substances Act and Section 6(1A) of the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act before the NIA Special Court, Jammu.

He said the case arose out of FIR No. 0045/2020 registered at Police station Nagrota, Distt: Jammu on 31.01.2020 wherein a truck carrying three freshly infiltrated Pakistani militants was stopped for checking by the naka duty staff at Ban Toll Plaza, Nagrota, Jammu on Pathankot-Sringar Highway at 5:00 AM.

While the driver Sameer Ahmad Dar and his two associates viz. Asif Ahmad Malik and Sartaj Mantoo escaped taking advantage of pre-dawn darkness, the heavily-armed Pakistani militants hiding inside the cargo cabin of the truck started firing at the police party grievously injuring one security personnel, said the spokesman.

In the ensuing search operation launched by the security forces in Ban forest area, the three militants got killed while the driver and his two associates were arrested.

NIA took up the investigation of the case on 10.02.2020 and arrested three more militant associates of this Infiltration-Transportation module, he added.