Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 27, 2020, 7:29 PM

NIA files charge sheet against six persons for “transporting Jaish militants"

NIA took up the investigation of the case on 10.02.2020 and arrested three more militant associates of this Infiltration-Transportation module,
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 27, 2020, 7:29 PM
Representational Pic

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet against six persons allegedly involved in a module of transporting JeM militants via Nagrota.

In a statement, an NIA spokesman said that it filed charge-sheet in JeM’s Nagrota Infiltration-
transportation module case against six accused persons.

Trending News
Representational Pic

High-speed Internet ban extended till August 19 in Jammu and Kashmir

Image Source: J&K Information Department

Vacancies of tehsildars to be filled soon in all J&K districts, says Div Com

File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK

67 travelers among 540 new cases in J&K, total crosses 19000 mark

File Pic Mian Qayoom

Will release HC bar leader Qayoom detained under PSA, J&K admin tells SC

He identified the accused as Sameer Ahmed Dar son of Abdul Rashid Dar resident of Kesrigram, Kakapora, Pulwama, Asif Ahmed Malik son of Bashir Ahmed Malik resident of Qazigund, Sartaj Ahmed Mantoo son of Firdous Ahmed Mantoo resident of Kesrigram, Kakapora Pulwama, Suhaib Manzoor son of Manzoor
Ahmed Wani resident of Karimabad Pulwama, Zahoor Ahmed Khan son of Ghulam Hassan Khan resident of Bangund, Wanpora, Pulwama and Suhail Javid@ Suhail Lone son of Javid Maqbool Lone resident of Wagar, Khan Sahib, Budgam.

The accused were booked under section 120B 121,121A, 122 and 307 IPC, Sections 16,18,19,20,38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Sections 7, 25, 27 of the Arms Act, Sections 3,4,5 of Explosive Substances Act and Section 6(1A) of the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act before the NIA Special Court, Jammu.

He said the case arose out of FIR No. 0045/2020 registered at Police station Nagrota, Distt: Jammu on 31.01.2020 wherein a truck carrying three freshly infiltrated Pakistani militants was stopped for checking by the naka duty staff at Ban Toll Plaza, Nagrota, Jammu on Pathankot-Sringar Highway at 5:00 AM.

Latest News
Representational Pic

High-speed Internet ban extended till August 19 in Jammu and Kashmir

Image Source: J&K Information Department

Vacancies of tehsildars to be filled soon in all J&K districts, says Div Com

Image Source: J&K Information Department

Women entrepreneurs can further boost employment; generate attractive earnings among J&K youth: Sehrish Asgar

File Photo

Weekend Lockdown in Kathua from July 31

While the driver Sameer Ahmad Dar and his two associates viz. Asif Ahmad Malik and Sartaj Mantoo escaped taking advantage of pre-dawn darkness, the heavily-armed Pakistani militants hiding inside the cargo cabin of the truck started firing at the police party grievously injuring one security personnel, said the spokesman.

In the ensuing search operation launched by the security forces in Ban forest area, the three militants got killed while the driver and his two associates were arrested.

NIA took up the investigation of the case on 10.02.2020 and arrested three more militant associates of this Infiltration-Transportation module, he added.

Related News