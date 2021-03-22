NIA files charge sheet in DySP case, accuses PDP leader Waheed Parra of financing Hizb

The National Investigation Agency on Monday filed a supplementary charge sheet against the PDP leader, Waheed-ur-Rahman Parra along with two others in suspended DSP, Devender Singh case while accusing him of allegedly financing the Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit.

As per a statement issued by the NIA this afternoon, the charge sheet was filed against Parra and two gun-runners, Shaheen Ahmad Lone and Tafazul Hussain Parimoo in the case RC-01/2020/NIA/JMU under section 120B of the IPC, sections 17, 18, 38, 39 & 40 of the UA (P) Act, and section 25 (1AA) of Arms Act and section 6 of the Explosive Substances Act in NIA Special Court Jammu.

Initially, a case was registered at Police Station Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district vide FIR no. 05/2020 dated 11.01.2020 after apprehension of two militants of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) namely Syed Naveed Mushtaq, the then District Commander of HM for district Shopian and Ganderbal, and Rafi Ahmad Rather along with one serving DSP of J&K Police, Devender Singh and Advocate Irfan Shafi Mir, near Al-Stop Naka, Qazigund.



They were travelling from Srinagar to Jammu in the i20 car owned and driven by accused advocate Irfan Shafi Mir.

NIA had re-registered the case as RC-01/2020/NIA/JMU and had taken over the investigation. NIA had earlier filed charge sheet against eight accused in this case.

The NIA statement said that investigation has revealed that Shaheen Ahmad Lone and Tafazul Hussain Parimoo were involved in gun running from across the LoC for the militants of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) and were also channelizing funds to the militants for sustaining militant activities in J&K at the behest of handlers located in Pakistan.

Parra, it said, “was part of the conspiracy for raising and transferring” of militant funds to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) militants for procurement of militant hardware and was also a “crucial player in sustaining political-separatist-terrorist nexus in J&K”.

Further investigation in the case continues, the NIA statement added.