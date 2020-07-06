NIA files charge sheet in J&K DySP arrest case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet against Hizb militant Naveed Babu, DySP Devender Singh and others.

In a statement to media, NIA said that it filed Charge-sheet against six accused persons, namely Syed Naveed Mushtaq @ Naveed Babu (Hizbul Mujahideen militant), Irfan Shafi Mir @ Advocate, Devender Singh (DySP, J&K Police), Rafi Ahmad Rather (HM militant), Tanveer Ahmad Wani (ex-LoC trader) and Syed Irfan Ahmad (brother of Naveed Babu) under sections 120B, 121, 121A & 122 of the IPC, sections 17, 18, 18B, 19, 20, 23, 38, 39 & 40 of the UA (P) Act 1967, and 25 (1)(a) & 35 of Arms Act, section 4 & 5 of Explosive Substances Act in NIA Special Court at Jammu.

The case was initially registered at police station Qazigund in police district Kulgam on 11.01.2020 after arrest of two militants of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen i.e. Syed Naveed Mushtaq, the then District Commander of HM for Districts Shopian and Ganderbal and Rafi Ahmad Rather along with one serving DySP of J&K Police named Devender Singh and Irfan Shafi Mir @ Advocate near Al-Stop Naka, Qazigund while they were going out of Srinagar towards Jammu in a car owned and driven by Irfan Shafi Mir @ Advocate.

“During the search of vehicle, one AK-47 Rifle, 03 Pistols and a cache of ammunitions and explosives were recovered. All the 04 accused persons were arrested by J&K Police on the same day,” read the statement.

NIA took over the investigation of the case on 17.01.2020 by re-registering the same as RC-01/2020/NIA/JMU at Police Station, NIA Jammu.

During the course of investigation, these 04 accused persons were interrogated thoroughly and searches were conducted at 15 places in Kashmir Valley as well as in Jammu.

Three more accused persons namely Syed Irfan Ahmad, younger brother of accused Syed Naveed Mushtaq, accused Tanveer Ahmad Wani and Tariq Ahmad Mir were arrested in the case on 23.01.2020, 10.02.2020 and 29.04.2020 respectively for being part of the conspiracy to extend support to the banned militant organization Hizb-ul-Mujahideen by way of raising and transferring funds to the HM militants, harbouring them and supplying them arms, ammunition & explosives to carry out subversive activities, said the statement.

“The investigation has revealed that the accused were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by the Pakistan-based militant organization Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Pakistani State Agencies to commit violent acts and to wage war against the Union of India.”

Accused Devender Singh was also in touch with certain officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi through secure social media platforms, added the statement.

Investigation revealed that he was being groomed by Pakistani officials for obtaining sensitive information.

Investigation has revealed that ex-police Constable Naveed Babu had deserted Police force alongwith certain weapons and was responsible for various killings, including incidents of terror in which labourers and truck drivers were killed after the abrogation of Article 370 from J&K.