NIA makes seventh arrest in Pulwama bombing case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday said it has made seventh arrest in 2019 Pulwama bombing case that had left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

A spokesman of the central probe agency said one more accused, namely Bilal Ahmed Kuchey S/o Ghulam Nabi Kuchey R/o Hajibal, Kakapora,

Pulwama, was arrested on 5th July.

Kuchey, who operates a sawmill, had harboured and extended logistic support to the JeM militants involved in the Pulwama attack, he said.

“The main perpetrators in the case stayed in his house and he further introduced them to other OGWs who provided safe houses during their stay and planning of the attack.”

Kuchey, according to the spokesman, provided the JeM militants with high-end mobile phones

which were used by them to communicate with the Pakistan-based JeM leadership as well as among themselves for giving final touches to their planning and for execution of the attack.

“The mobile phone provided by him was also used for recording the video clip of Fidayeen Adil Ahmed Dar, which became viral after the attack,” said the spokesman.

He said Kuchey was produced before NIA Special Court, Jammu today and ten day’s NIA remand was taken for his custodial interrogation.

“This is the seventh arrest made by NIA in this case so far. Investigation in this case is in progress,” said the spokesman.