NIA orders attaching house belonging to father of alleged JeM overground worker

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday ordered attaching of a property belonging to the father of an alleged overground worker of Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit whom the central probe agency accused of being involved in CRPF Group Centre attack in Lethpora area.

Ravinder Kumar, Dy. Superintendent of Police and Chief Investigating Officer of the case (RC No. 10/2018/NIA/DLI) issued the order after obtaining the approval of the Director General of Police (DGP) NIA New Delhi to attach the house along with 17 Marlas land of Nazir Ahmad Reshi situated in Ratnipora village of Kakapora area in Pulwama district.

The order of attachment, a copy of which was accessed by GNS, says that the property represents proceeds of “(militancy) and has been used for furtherance of (militant) activities of Jash-e-Mohammad outfit.”

“The attaching of the property has been made in exercise of the powers granted under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. 1967.”

As per NIA, Irshad Ahmad Reshi was an active Over Ground Worker (OGW) of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militant group.

“He was a close associate of slain militant and JeM Commander Noor Mohammad Tantray alias Noor Trali. The attack on CRPF Group Centre, Lethpora was executed under a conspiracy to avenge the death of Noor Trali, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in December 2017,” the NIA spokesman had said at the time of Irshad’s arrest in April last year.

Irshad, according to the NIA has been found to be a key conspirator who provided logistic support like shelter and transport to the militants and conducting reconnaissance of the CRPF Group Centre before the attack.