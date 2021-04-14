Night temperature rises amid wet weather forecast in J&K

Night temperatures across Kashmir have increased amid a forecast of wet weather by the Meteorological (MeT) department.

Quoting an official from the MeT department, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4°C against 8.6°C on the previous night.

The temperature in the summer capital was 1.8°C above normal for this time of the season, the official said.

Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district recorded a low of 7.8°C against 5.8°C on the previous night, he said.

As for Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district the official said it recorded a minimum of 4.2°C against 2.1°C on the earlier night even as it received 1.4mm of rain overnight.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 7.5°C against previous night’s 5.2°C, the official said.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of 7.0°C against 6.5°C on the previous night,he said.Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded a low of 2.5°C against minus 0.5°C on the previous night which was 1.5°C, the official said.

The weather office forecast light to moderate rains, snow and thunder-showers from April 15- April 18 while it predicted isolated rains for April 19 and 20.