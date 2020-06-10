Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
UPDATED: June 10, 2020, 7:09 PM

Nighttime restrictions imposed on non-essential activities in Jammu district

Jammu
File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK
File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK

District Magistrate, Jammu, today prohibited the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 8 pm to 5 am in the territorial limits of district Jammu.

“I, Sushma Chauhan, District Magistrate, Jammu, vide powers conferred upon me under section 144 of CrPC read with relevant provisions under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act. 2005, do hereby restrict the movement of individuals for all Non-Essential Activities between 8 pm to 5pm in the territorial limits of district Jammu” an order issued by DM stated.

It further stated that “Since, it is not possible to serve prior notice of this order, it is as such being issued ex-pane. Any violation of this order shall invite punitive action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management. Act, 2005.”

The order has been issued in connection with the guidelines and instructions issued by State Executive Committee of Department of Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction for regulating the activities within the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir for effective containment of COV1D-19 w.e.f 8th June, 2020 till further order.

