Latest News, World
GK Monitoring Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 12:19 PM

Nine children among 20 killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza

Over 300 Palestinians including worshippers were injured after the Israeli forces barged into the Al-Aqsa mosque.
GK Monitoring Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 12:19 PM
Smoke and fire is seen as the rockets fired by Israel into the Gaza resulted in killing of twenty people including nine children,10,May, 2021. [Twitter/ @HindHassan]
Smoke and fire is seen as the rockets fired by Israel into the Gaza resulted in killing of twenty people including nine children,10,May, 2021. [Twitter/ @HindHassan]

Nine children were among at least 20 Palestinians killed while 65 others were injured in Israeli air attacks on the besieged Gaza strip after Hamas fired several rockets into the Israeli territory, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. 

The Hamas had issued an ultimatum to Israel asking it to withdraw settlers and police from Al Aqsa mosque, the third holiest site for Muslims and from the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah in Jerusalem by Monday night.

Trending News
File: Mubashir Khan/GK

Rain, thunderstorm likely in J&K from tomorrow till Friday: MeT

Security forces leaving the encounter site in south Kashmir. [File: Mir Wasim/ GK]

Three militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir's Anantnag: police

GK File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Anantnag

File Photo

Advisor Baseer Khan visits screening kiosk at Qazigund toll plaza, Srinagar

Over 300 Palestinians including worshippers were injured after the Israeli forces barged into the holy mosque, also revered by Jews, and fired tear gas, rubber bullets and sound bombs inside the compound, the Palestinian humanitarian organization, Red Crescent said. 

Shortly after the Hamas’s ultimatum ended, it fired a barrage of rockets into the Israeli territory. 

A Hamas spokesman said the rockets were a “message” to Israel and a “response to its crimes and aggressions against the holy city.”

Latest News
File: Mubashir Khan/GK

Rain, thunderstorm likely in J&K from tomorrow till Friday: MeT

Cow dung patties being dried out in the sun. [Image for representational purpose only.] Source: Flickr.

US Customs finds cow dung cakes in leftover baggage of Indian passenger at airport

Mass cremation of COVID-19 victim at Giddenahalli, in Bengaluru on Monday, May 3, 2021. [ANI]

India records 3.29 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,876 fatalities

Security forces leaving the encounter site in south Kashmir. [File: Mir Wasim/ GK]

Three militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir's Anantnag: police

In the retaliatory Israeli air strikes, at least 20 Palestinians including nine children were killed as per the Palestinian Health Ministry. 

The Israeli army claimed it had targeted 130 “military targets” and killed over a  dozen “operatives”, news website Al Jazeera reported.

The website put the death toll at 21.

Tagged in , , , , , ,
Related News