Nine houses gutted in Gurez blaze, 40 livestock dead

Nine houses were gutted and almost 40 livestock died in a massive overnight blaze in frontier Gurez valley of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, officials said today.

According to the initial information, eight houses caught fire in Baduaab village in Tulail area and one more house was gutted in a separate incident in Bagtore village.

Moreover, in the fire incident, several barns having livestock inside too were damaged causing death to the livestock.

“8 houses were gutted completely in the overnight fire incident at Baduaab village, apart from several cowsheds housing livestock,” SDM Gurez Mudasir Ahmad told Greater Kashmir.

According to the initial information, he said, around 40 livestock including cattle and sheep died in the incident.

The hoses in the villages of Gurez valley are largely built-in wood, thus causing extensive damage during any such eventuality.

Ahmad said the teams are on the ground in the village to assess the damage caused by the fire incident.

He said the exact figures of the damage could be only verified properly once teams return from the ground as the area lacks phone connectivity.