Nine more Covid-19 deaths take J&K toll to 231

Kashmir Valley reported nine more deaths due to covid-19, taking the fatality count due to the virus in J&K to 231.

Among the deaths, sources said Srinagar reported four deaths including a 58-year-old from Hyderpora, Pulwama two, one of them a 65-year-old man from Parigam area, besides one each from Shopian, Bandipora and Budgam—55-year-old from Soibug.

Among the deaths, a senior doctor at SKIMS Soura told GNS that a 65-year-old resident from Pulwama and a 55-year-old man from Budgam died at the tertiary care hospital since overnight.

The sexagenarian from Parigam area of south Kashmir district was admitted on July 14 and passed away late last night “due to cardiopulmonary arrest,” the doctor said.

Suffering from bilateral pneumonia among other ailments, the elderly had tested positive for the virus and shifted to isolation facility of the hospital where he died, the doctor said.

Meanwhile, a quinquagenarian man from Soibugh Budgam died at the hospital and his covid-19 test returned positive later, the doctor added.

A 58-year-old man from Alnoor colony Hyderpora here, who was admitted on July 8 with bilateral pneumonia and severe ARDS, died at SKIMS Bemina here, a senior doctor at the hospital told GNS.

“He was also a case of Hypothyroidism. The patient was first kept in HDU and later shifted to ICU on July 9,” the doctor said, adding, “The patient was intubated and develop sudden cardiac pulmonary arrest and at 12 a.m., he was declared dead.” The others died during the couse of the day, they added.

With these deaths, 213 people in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu have died so far due to the covid-19.

Srinagar district with 59 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (48), Kulgam (23), Shopian (18), Anantnag (17), Budgam (17), Kupwara (13), Jammu (11), Pulwama (10), Ganderbal (4), Bandipora (3) and Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri, and Kathua.