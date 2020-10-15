Kashmir, Latest News
Nitin Gadkari initiates first blasting of all-weather Zojila Tunnel between Srinagar and Leh

This marked the commencement of work on Asia's longest Zojila tunnel being built up on the strategic Srinagar-Leh highway.
GK Photo
GK Photo

The first phase of blasting of Zojila tunnel was carried out on both sides of the Srinagar-Leh highway from Kargil and Ganderbal on Thursday.

Union Minister for Roads Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari virtually initiated the first blast on the Zojila tunnel project on NH- 1.

This marked the commencement of work on Asia’s longest Zojila tunnel being built up on the strategic Srinagar-Leh highway.

The 14.5 km long Zojila tunnel construction will provide all weather connectivity to cold desert Ladakh.

MoS in PMO’s office, Dr Jitender Singh, MoS MORTH Gen. V K Singh, Lieutenant Governor JK Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor Ladakh R K Mathur attended the ceremony virtually through video conferencing.

