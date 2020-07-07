No army man killed in Pulwama gunfight, clarifies IGP Kashmir

Inspector General of Police on Tuesday clarified that two army soldiers and a policeman were injured while a militant was killed in a gunfight in Goosu area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“No soldier has been killed. Two army men, and a policeman have been injured in the gunfight,” he was quoted as having said by news agency GNS.

Earlier, a senior police officer had said that a soldier succumbed to his injuries.

The gunfight had ensued after a joint team of Police, Army’s 53RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Goosu village.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, they said. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

In the initial firing, two army soldiers and a cop were injured and were shifted to a hospital. Subsequently, they said, one militant was also killed in the firefight. When reports last came in, the searches were going on in the area.