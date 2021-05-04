No ban on medical oxygen supply to private hospitals, individuals in need: J&K govt

The Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday said there is no ban on medical oxygen supply to private hospitals and individuals in need of the life sustaining gas.

In a series of tweets this afternoon, the J&K government’s Information and Public Relations Directorate said there was “no ban whatsoever for any individual who requires medical oxygen during home isolation based on a medical assessment”.

Saying there were reports about “black marketing and hoarding of oxygen”, the J&K government has decided that in order to ensure and facilitate that oxygen is available to patients genuinely needing it, the refilled cylinders will be provided to them after furnishing requisite prescription from a doctor to the control rooms.

The requisite prescription from a doctor can be furnished to the control rooms set up at Director Industries Jammu or Divisional Commissioner COVID control room Kashmir, it said.