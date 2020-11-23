No candidate prevented from campaigning, says election commissioner K K Sharma

Jammu and Kashmir Election Commissioner K K Sharma on Monday said that no candidate has been barred from campaigning, even as he asked the candidates who have any such grievance to write to him and the concerned police officials.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Sharma said that the candidates lodged in cluster accommodations have not been barred from campaigning and that there might be security reasons in some areas.

“Those who claim that they are not being allowed to go for campaigning should write to me and at the same time to concerned SSPs and Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts,” he said, as per news agency KNO. “Every candidate will get security cover for his/her campaigning.”

Sharma said that he has received a letter from the PAGD president Dr Farooq Abdullah and has gone through the same. “The issue has been taken up with the divisional administration and will be sorted out. I reiterate that no candidate is barred from going for campaigning,” he said, adding that a very comfortable security environment will remain in place to ensure free, fair and smooth elections.

He said that additional forces from outside are being deployed in the districts.