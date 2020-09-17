Latest News, World
IANS
Kabul,
UPDATED: September 17, 2020, 2:29 PM

No ceasefire until cause of war is Discussed: Taliban

The spokesman further said that the Taliban wants the establishment of an Islamic system in which the values of people of the country are reflected.
IANS
Kabul,
UPDATED: September 17, 2020, 2:29 PM
Taliban fighters in this file pic
Taliban fighters in this file pic

A Taliban spokesman said that the militant group will not agree to a ceasefire unless the peace negotiators can discuss the main cause of the Afghan war, the media reported on Thursday.

Speaking to TOLO News from the Taliban office in Doha, the spokesman, Mohammad Naeem, claimed that the Taliban has reduced the level of violence with the preliminary round of the intra-Afghan talks that started on September 12.

Trending News
Representational Pic

1330 new cases take J&K covid-19 tally past 60000-mark

Representational Pic

Troops violated powers under AFSPA in July 18 Shopian operation: Army

Representational Pic

Six kg cocaine worth crores of rupees recovered in Baramulla, four persons held

File Image

India, Pakistan armies again target each other with mortars in north Kashmir's Gurez

But he said that the Afghan government has not halted its offensive operations.

“It does not make sense to end 20 years of war in one hour. In our perspective, it will be logical to discuss the main aspects of the problems and the war and then finalize a ceasefire so that the problem is resolved permanently,” Naeem told TOLO News.

“Suppose, if we announce a ceasefire today, but then we fail to reach an agreement at the negotiating table tomorrow, do we go toward the war again?” he queried.

Latest News
Representational Pic

1330 new cases take J&K covid-19 tally past 60000-mark

Representational Pic

Troops violated powers under AFSPA in July 18 Shopian operation: Army

Representational Pic

Six kg cocaine worth crores of rupees recovered in Baramulla, four persons held

File Representational Pic

Army defuses four unexploded mortar shells in J&K's Poonch

The spokesman further said that the Taliban wants the establishment of an Islamic system in which the values of people of the country are reflected.

He said that the peace negotiation talks will have some ups and downs, but was optimistic about the outcomes.

“We have entered the peace process with a strong will and determination, we want this problem finally to be resolved.

The process is complicated and it has its own complexities, but we are hopeful that the problems come to an end,” Naeem told TOLO News.

Following the start of the much-awaited talks, the two sides were yet to finalize the procedures and methods for conducting the formal negotiations.

Related News