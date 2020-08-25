India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: August 25, 2020, 4:13 PM

No change in Mukherjee's health: Hospital

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.
File Pic of Pranab Mukherjee
File Pic of Pranab Mukherjee

There was no change in the health condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday and he continues to be on ventilator support, the hospital treating him said.

Doctors attending to the 84-year-old former President said his vital parameters were stable.

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral hospital in Delhi cantonment on August 10.

“There is no change in the medical condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He continues to be on ventilator support and his vital parameters are stable,” the hospital said in a statement.

Mukherjee is being treated for respiratory infection, which he developed at the hospital. He was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission.

