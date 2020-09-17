Four centres set up in Srinagar for JEE Advance test, clarifies IIT Delhi

Amid the complaints over the absence of exam centres for JEE Advance test in Kashmir, the IIT Delhi authorities have clarified that they have already set up four exam centres in Srinagar.

An official in IIT Delhi said they have set up four centres at different locations in Srinagar which are enough to accommodate the JEE Advance aspirants of Kashmir.

“The candidates can check out JEE (Advanced) 2020 Information Brochure (IB), Page 28 which is available at www.jeeadv.ac.in/brochure.php,” the official said, adding that some candidates were spreading false reports of non availability of exam centres in Kashmir.

Earlier, several aspirants had called Greater Kashmir with the complaints that no exam centres have been set up in Kashmir for the test.

When contacted, Advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) K K Sharma had told Greater Kashmir that the matter will be looked into. “It is an important issue. I have talked to concerned people in IIT Delhi. They are counting the number of students from Kashmir. They will come back with feedback this evening,” he said.