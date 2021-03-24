No flood threat in Kashmir, says I&FC

Amid incessant rains in Kashmir plains since last few days, the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department Wednesday said that there is no flood threat in river Jhelum and the various gauges along the water body are well below the danger level.





Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that the current level of water in Jhelum at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar is 12 ft and if the level goes up to 14 ft, it will be dealt by opening the flood spill channels.

Elsewhere, at Sangam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the water level in Jhelum was recorded as 10.17ft, in Pampore as 2.21m and in Asham 7.63ft.



The alert levels at the three gauges are 18 ft, 3.85m and 14 ft, in order.





As the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast ‘no major rainfall’, the official said “there is no situation of flood threat across the region.”





As per the data by MeT, Srinagar received 30.9 mm of fresh rainfall during the last 24 hours and recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6°C, while Qazigund received 47.2 mm of fresh rainfall during the last 24 hours and recorded a minimum temperature of 4.0 °C.





The famous hill station Gulmarg received 25.4mm of fresh rainfall and 15 cm of fresh snowfall with minimum temperature recorded 2.5°C.





While the strategic Srinagar-Jammu highway remains closed today due to landslides and shooting stones at various places.