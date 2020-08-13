Chenab Valley, Latest News
Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai
Bhaderwah,
UPDATED: August 13, 2020, 5:07 PM

No Kailash Yatra this year due to coronavirus pandemic

The yatra was scheduled to commence from the twin tracks of Chattargala and Hayan in Jammu and Kashmir
GK Photo
GK Photo

The annual Nag pilgrimage of the Kailash Yatra 2020 to high altitude (14,700 ft above sea level) Himalayan Lake (Kailash Kund) has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The 10-day-long yatra had already been decided to be cut short to three days with only Chhadi (holy Mace) to be allowed from the traditional Hayan route.

The yatra was scheduled to commence from the twin tracks of Chattargala and Hayan in Jammu and Kashmir’s additional district Bhaderwah on August 8 but was delayed due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

”Based upon the circumstances and SOPs (standard operating procedures), administration in consultation with Kailash Sewa Sangh, Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Dharmarth Trust and Vasuki Ananapurna Langar decided that it is not advisable to hold and conduct this year’s Kailash Yatra and expressed its regret to announce the cancellation of Yatra 2020,” said Rakesh Kumar, ADC Bhaderwah.

“To keep the sentiments of people especially Nag devotees alive, we have decided to allow Charri (Holy Mace) with priests to perform the rituals en-route Kailash  and Kund (Holly Lake). The traditional rituals shall be carried out as per past practice. Charri Mubarak shall be facilitated by the Government, which will start from Bhaderwah on 16th August and will reach Kailash Jund on 18th,” ADC added.

The Kund is a big lake of cold and crystal clear water of 1.5 mile circumference and it is situated at a height of 14,700 feet from the sea level.

