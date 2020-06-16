'No mass promotion to UG, PG students': KU dispels rumours about entrance test

Dispelling rumours doing rounds on social media about entrance tests being conducted by the University for admission to various PG programs, the University requested the aspirants not to take any notice of such rumours.

In a statement, the University authorities strongly refuted the rumour terming it as false news and highly mischievous.

In a clarification issued here on Tuesday the KU authorities said: “The decision to conduct entrance examination for various PG programs will be taken later after reviewing the ground situation in tune with the advisories issued by the government and local District Disaster Management Authority and the Health department. No such decision has been taken yet and we request the PG aspirants not to pay any attention to these rumours.”

Further the statement while refuting the perception about Mass Promotion said, that “no mass promotion will be given to the students pursuing various UG and PG courses. However, there will be no usual paper pen exam but a proper assessment by teacher/teachers on a transparent scale to be decided by the Departmental Committees/Colleges. The general guidelines for both UG and PG assessment are on the University website www.kashmiruniversity.net uok.edu.in.”