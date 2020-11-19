No outside forces can derail our mission of peace and progress: LG Manoj Sinha

No outside force can derail the mission of peace and progress of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday as he paid a visit to a hospital here to enquire about the well-being of policemen injured in an encounter.

Four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were killed and two policemen were injured in a gunbattle on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway after a truck carrying a group of freshly infiltrated militants was intercepted by security forces on the outskirts of Jammu city on Thursday, top police officials said.

The militants had come to execute a “big plan” which has now been foiled, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh, said.

The Lieutenant Governor, who was flanked by advisor and financial commissioner health and medical education Atal Dulloo during his visit to Government Medical College, complimented the injured policemen for their bravery and assured them of all possible assistance.

Sinha hailed the valour and quick reaction of the security forces in foiling the nefarious design of the militants.

“I salute the exemplary courage and bravery displayed by our forces. The nation is proud of your professionalism and commitment to protect its sovereignty and integrity,” the Lt Governor said.

Sinha said the administration and the security forces were working day and night to lay the foundation of a progressive and peaceful future for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “No outside forces can derail us from our mission of peace and progress,” he said.

Earlier, advisor to Lt Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar also visited the hospital and met the injured policemen.

He directed the hospital medical superintendent to ensure that the injured personnel are given the best medical care.