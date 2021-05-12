No relaxation in COVID-19 lockdown in Kashmir tomorrow: Div Com

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole Wednesday ruled out any relaxation in the prevailing COVID-19 lockdown in the valley ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr in view of a steep rise in infections and deaths.

News agency KNO however quoted Pole, who was on a visit to the border district of Kupwara along with other officials to review COVID-19 preparations put in place, saying the “overall situation is under control in the valley”.

The Divisional Commissioner said that “30-40 per cent of surplus oxygen is available in Kashmir as of now”.

“There won’t be any sort of relaxation on Eid eve in Kashmir. COVID-19 does stop on any special occasion,” he said.

As per the Div Com, around 175 oxygen-supported beds are available in Kupwara and a plant of 1000 LPM has been made functional at SDH Kupwara while the occupancy of beds is below 40%.

“The Covid situation, however, is good and the cases have started to decline,” he said.

While the administration hopes that the COVID ends soon, the Div Com said there won’t be any laxity from the administration’s side and preparations are in full swing to contain the spread.

The Div Com further said the cases “will increase in the coming days in Kashmir and that shouldn’t be a source of panic for people”.

He urged the people to “stay away from any such information that leads to health issues mainly mental problems saying that people must stick to things that don’t impact stability”.

Asked about the oxygen refilling issue faced in Kupwara, he said that the 1000 LPM oxygen plant is already functional there while concentrators have also been made available.

Pole said that oxygen is being monitored scientifically in J&K like other states.

He said doctors have conducted the oxygen audit in J&K adding that there is a “surplus of around 40% oxygen and there is no question of shortage at any point”.

The divisional commissioner said there is no shortage of vaccines for people aged above 45-years across the valley either.

The vaccination drive is being carried out as per the schedule while the registrations are underway for individuals above 18 years.

The Divisional Commissioner said that that the COVID-19 situation has not worsened that much in the northern belt of Kashmir and the administration is ensuing preparation while people must cooperate with the government to fight this deadly pandemic and adhere to precautionary measures and not come out unnecessarily.